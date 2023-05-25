A catastrophic incident occurred in the Kharguli area of Guwahati on May 25 when a Gammon JICA water supply main line pipe burst, resulting in a devastating water gush. The burst led to the sweeping away of numerous vehicles and the destruction of approximately 40 houses. Tragically, one person, identified as Sumitra Rabha, lost her life in the incident. She was a resident of one of the affected houses.

The incident took place around 3 p.m., causing panic and chaos among the local residents. Over 600 individuals were directly impacted by the water gush, with around 30 individuals sustaining injuries. The injured were swiftly transported to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention.

Authorities, including the police and the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), promptly responded to the situation. The police have cordoned off the affected area and initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the burst. Meanwhile, the GMDA has assured the affected residents that water supply will be restored in the area as soon as possible.

In the wake of the incident, the affected individuals have expressed their anger and frustration. They are demanding adequate compensation from the GMDA to cover the substantial damage inflicted on their properties.