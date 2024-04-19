In a tragic hit-and-run accident near the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on the outskirts of Guwahati, one person was killed and eight others, including school children, sustained injuries. The incident occurred in Borjhar, sending shockwaves through the community.

According to initial reports, the accident involved a collision between a speeding vehicle, allegedly belonging to the Indian Air Force, and a school van. The collision resulted in the death of the van's driver, identified as Bhaskar Kumar, while eight others, including teachers and children, suffered grievous injuries.

Among the injured are Suhan (5), Sujan Ali Ahmed (14), Adreja Begum (12), and Shaheen Afreen (6), who were immediately rushed to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

The unfortunate incident unfolded as the school van, bearing registration number ‘AS 01 BB 2102’, was on its way to St Claret School in Borjhar. Witnesses reported that the vehicle from the Air Force, with registration number 21BH5027A, collided head-on with the van before fleeing the scene.

Following the accident, officials from the Indian Air Force promptly arrived at the scene to assess the situation, while local law enforcement also responded to the emergency.