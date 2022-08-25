Continuing its relentless crackdown on terror activities in the state of Assam, Goalpara Police arrested one more person linked with the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) on Thursday.

The person, identified as Abdus Subahan, has been arrested from the Jogighopa PS area of the Bongaigaon district. He has very close links with two Imams who were arrested earlier.

The arrested Jihadi is currently under interrogation at Dudhnai police station.

Assam Director General of Police is holding an important meeting at Goalpara Superintendent of Police's office along with Superintendents of Police of Goalpara, Barpeta, and Bongaigaon regarding jihadi activities.