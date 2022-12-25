One person was killed and five others are feared trapped in a massive landslide that occurred at Lakhipur in Cachar district on December 25. The deceased person have been identified as Roman Das.

According to reports, there were labourers working in a construction site when the incident took place. While five workers were busy working the landslide smashed and destroyed the under construction building located in the hill top near National Highway 37.

As soon as the incident took place locals reached the spot and engaged themselves in rescue operation. Police have also reached the spot and started the rescue operations.

Earlier in June, 2022, as many as two people were killed during a landslide in the Cachar district of Assam.

The incident took place at the Borakhai tea estate area of Cachar where a large portion of land slipped from the hilltop over a house.

The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) team, local administration and police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies of two persons from the debris.