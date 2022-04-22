A substantial amount of contraband ganja has been recovered and one person has been arrested on Tuesday in Dima Hasao. On Tuesday, 10.6 kilos of ganja was recovered from the arrested person.

The arrested person was identified as Pautuating Jeme (24). He is a resident of Hokai Punchi village in Dima Hasao.

Acting on a tip off by a reliable source on smuggling of contraband hemp (narcotics) by one person in an auto rickshaw. On Tuesday, a team led by Haflong police station (officer-in-charge) O/C Ranjit Saikia and his TSI Lakhindar Saikia launched a search operation at Boro

Haflong area and apprehended one person recovering 10.6 kilos Ganja in his possession.

Meanwhile, a case No. 29/22 under section 20 (b) of NDPS Act has been registered at Haflong police station.

Moreover, the accused person was produced before the district and session court on Wednesday and has been remanded for two days for further interrogation at Haflong police station.