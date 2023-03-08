A crime branch team stumbled upon a racket involved in procuring SIM cards from different service providers fraudulently and supplying those to some Pakistani agents.

As per police, 10 persons have been apprehended in an operation carried out in the Nagaon and Morigaon Districts of Assam.

The arrest comes after an operation was launched by Addl. SP (Crime), SDPO Kaliabor and several police officers of Nagaon District.

Also Read: Assam police arrest three cyber criminals from Moirabari; 1,720 SIM cards, 11 mobile phones seized

Assam police on February 24 arrested three cyber criminals in Moirabari under Morigaon district. Additionally, a few objectionable items were seized from their possession.

The notorious cybercriminals were apprehended after the Morigaon police conducted a search operation on Friday night at Xogunbari in Moirabari, Morigaon.

Isahaque Ali, Rabbul Islam, and Gyass Uddin have been identified as the arrested cybercriminals. The Xogunbari village of Moirabari is home to the three accused.

They have been taken in possession of 11 mobile phones, a Pulsar bike with the registration number AS-02A-H5609, and a total of 1,720 SIM cards.