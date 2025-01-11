A 10-month-old child in Assam's Dibrugarh has tested positive for Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), marking the first reported case in the state this year, officials confirmed.

The case was identified during routine screening at the Regional VRDL laboratory, ICMR-RMRC, in Dibrugarh's Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH). While the lab has documented over 100 cases since 2014, this is the first HMPV detection of 2025.

AMCH Superintendent Dhrubajyoti Bhuyan informed that the toddler was initially admitted for common cold symptoms. “The child was admitted four days ago for a cold and later tested positive for HMPV. However, the child is stable, and there is nothing to worry about,” he assured.



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Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal emphasized that HMPV is not a new virus and reassured that the state government is fully prepared to handle cases, following central government advisories.

HMPV is a common respiratory virus that predominantly affects children under five. It has seen a resurgence in recent weeks across India, with at least 10 cases confirmed since January 7, spanning Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and West Bengal.

Health officials have urged the public not to panic but to remain vigilant and adhere to standard hygiene practices to prevent the spread of respiratory infections.