Assam: 10 rescued from suspected human trafficking operation in Kamrup, one detained

Police in Assam’s Kamrup district rescued 10 people from a residence in the Nij-Gandhamau area during a raid conducted on the basis of specific intelligence inputs about a suspected human trafficking operation.

The operation was carried out by Suwalkuchi Police at the residence of Lalchand Ali following information that several people had allegedly been brought there from different parts of Assam through agents.

Police rescued all 10 individuals during the raid and detained Ali, who is suspected of being involved in the alleged trafficking operation.

According to the preliminary information, Ali may have been involved in similar activities for a considerable period. Police suspect that people without permanent addresses and those who frequently moved from one place to another may have been among those targeted.

The rescued individuals were allegedly lured with promises of employment as labourers in Kashmir. Police are now investigating the circumstances in which they were recruited and brought to Ali’s residence.

Investigators are also examining whether other individuals or agents were involved in the suspected network and whether the rescued persons were being prepared to be moved outside Assam.

The exact circumstances surrounding the recruitment, transportation and intended movement of the 10 people have not yet been established. Police are questioning Ali and conducting further investigation to ascertain the nature and extent of the alleged trafficking operation.

Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.