In a shocking incident that unfolded in the city's most high security zone, a 10-year-old boy was abducted by unidentified miscreants from the front of Janata Bhawan cricket field in Guwahati on December 6.

The incident took place near the cricket field where the boy was undergoing cricket practice. As per sources, the boy was allegedly kidnapped by masked men who allegedly came in a Maruti van and abducted him. Few hours later the abductors released the boy near the Ganeshguri flyover.

Speaking to India TodayNE, the mother of the little boy narrated the entire incident and said, "My son usually takes his cricket classes at the academy near the Janata Bhawan cricket field. Like everyday, my son was waiting four us to come and pick him up. As he stood out of the gate, two masked men stepped out of a Maruti van and pulled him inside the vehicle. After few hours he was released near the Lakshmi Mandir in Ganeshguri. He was found crying by few bystanders. A lady walked up to him and enquired about us following which the lady informed me that your son is standing here near the Lakshmi Mandir and crying. Me and my husband rushed to the spot and got hold of our son. He narrated the entire incident, following which we went to the police station to lodge an FIR against the miscreants".

Surprisingly, the Janata Bhawan area is stated to be a high security zone with security forces present there all time. A boy getting abducted from a high security zone has shocked the parents of the victim and others who come to drop their wards to the cricket academy after learning about the incident.

The police have begun an investigation into the incident and further questioning with regular visitors to the field are underway for any clue on the identity of the miscreants.

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