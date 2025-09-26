Assam: 10-year-old girl 'assaulted' by 70-year-old man in Bokakhat, arrested

A 10-year-old girl in Kalakhowa, Bokakhat, has reported being assaulted by a 70-year-old man, resulting in heightened tension within the village.

The incident was brought to light after the girl disclosed the matter to her family, who then took immediate action to address the situation. The family members have expressed their concerns, urging authorities to take the necessary legal steps in response to the alleged assault.

The accused, identified as Dilip Roy, was found by family members after the girl recounted the event. According to the family's account, the incident occurred when the girl was alone in the village. The seriousness of the situation led to a strong reaction from the local community, reflecting widespread concern about the safety of children in the area.

Tension in Kalakhowa increased after news of the incident spread, prompting the villagers to remain alert. The family decided to seek police intervention by reporting the matter at the earliest opportunity, aiming to ensure that appropriate measures would be taken.

Police arrived in Bokakhat and brought the accused, Dilip Roy, to the police station. Law enforcement officials have continued interrogating Roy in connection with the complaint. Their presence in the village has played a role in managing the atmosphere and responding to the concerns raised by the residents.

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged by the girl's family at Bokakhat police station, formally reporting the incident and identifying the accused. The family's statement reads: "The family members of the girl have alleged that a man named Dilip Roy of Kalakhowa in Bokakhat found her alone in the village and tried to take her to his residence and indulge in misconduct."

Community members remain observant as police actions continue in response to the complaint. The situation in the village is being closely monitored as authorities address the report filed by the family.