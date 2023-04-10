Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that soon the tea garden areas will have more than 100 secondary schools, taking the toll to 219 new schools.

"We are continuously working towards the upliftment of the Tea Garden community. 100 more secondary schools will soon become a reality, taking the total number of new schools to 219. Assam is undergoing a transformative change," the chief minister wrote on his Twitter handle.

We are continuously working towards the upliftment of the Tea Garden community. 100 more secondary schools will soon become a reality, taking the total number of new schools to 219. Assam is undergoing a transformative change. https://t.co/4ONaQx89x6 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 10, 2023

Due to limited high schools in the tea garden areas, a large number of students leave schools midway.

Also Read: Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma disburses financial incentives to tea gardens under industry special incentive schemes

In order to facilitate the completion of school education and to reduce the dropout rates, Government has decided to establish 100 new schools in these areas by upgrading existing LP and UP schools to High Schools up to Class-X in a PPP mode with experienced non-government societies.

Assam state Education minister Ranoj Pegu on his Twitter handle wrote, "Tea Garden Model Schools in Assam are bringing new hopes to school dropouts in Tea Garden areas. 100 more schools are being planned."

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 30 attended the ceremonial distribution of financial incentives to around 370 tea gardens under the Assam Tea Industry Special Incentive Schemes 2020 at a function held at Janata Bhawan.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said that setting up model schools in tea gardens would help usher in an educational revolution among the members of the educationally backward tea tribe communities, he remarked. Around 25 colleges would also come up in tea garden areas.

