In a significant crackdown, police seized a large quantity of cough syrup during regular searches in Kharupetia town, leading to the arrest of one individual.

Acting on a tip-off, authorities apprehended Sheikh Asadullah of Shyamabari village under Dhula police station, who was found in possession of 500 bottles of Coff Plus and 500 bottles of Monocop Plus cough syrup.

The seized bottles were taken to the Kharupetia police station. Due to the absence of necessary documentation for the cough syrups, Sheikh Asadullah was charged under the NDPS Act 22c and subsequently sent to jail.

This operation highlights the ongoing efforts of the police to curb the illegal distribution of pharmaceutical substances in the region.