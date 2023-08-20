Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 20 said that the 100th Cabinet meeting would be a landmark for the state's development journey.

So far, after assuming the office, Sarma has chaired 99 Cabinet meetings and has taken several decisions pertaining to health, civic, road & transport, etc.

''Our 100th Cabinet meeting, this week, will be a landmark for Assam’s development journey,'' the Assam Chief Minister wrote on the micro-blogging site X.

Our 100th Cabinet meeting, this week, will be a landmark for Assam’s development journey. https://t.co/suJ1TkSxba — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 20, 2023

Sarma also shared a list showing the implementation of several decisions in varous departments.

In the last Cabinet meeting, the state government decided to provide a one-time assistance of Rs 2 lakh to ASHA workers and Rs 3 lakh to ASHA supervisors.

ASHA workers have been working tirelessly for the people and hence the government has decided to fix the retirement age of ASHA workers at 60 years.

''The Assam Minister said that the government has also announced one-time assistance of Rs 2 lakh to ASHA workers and Rs 3 lakh to ASHA supervisors. Additionally, if any ASHA worker plans to retire before the age of 60 years but has provided services for 10 years then the government will provide a one-time financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh,'' Mallabaruah said while addressing a press conference sharing the details of key decisions taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 9.