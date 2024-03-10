A groundbreaking achievement unfolded as 1010 deaf and mute individuals set a record by performing the Assam State Anthem, "O Mur Apunar Dexh," in an event organized by Touch of Humanity-Lets Be Human (NGO) according to an official release by the Assam Book of Records.

TANMI, a collaborative effort involving Touch of Humanity-Lets Be Human (NGO), Assam Association of Deaf, NERIM Group of Institutions and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Govt of Assam, orchestrated this historic performance marking a significant milestone in raising awareness about the importance of learning sign language.

This monumental initiative held at NERIM Group of Institution, Jayanagar, Khanapara, Guwahati on Monday, August 14, 2023, coincided with the 4th Anniversary cum Foundation Day of the NGO.

Expressing gratitude, the organizer, Hirak Jyoti Borah, acknowledged the support and guidance received from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Govt. of Assam Pijush Hazarika. Borah also thanked the Assam Association of the Deaf, NERIM Group of Institutions, BDS- Govt. School of Hearing Impaired, and Dakhin Kamrup Deaf School for their unwavering support.

Borah highlighted the event's purpose, emphasizing its goal of promoting sign language and securing the rights of the Deaf and mute community. He stated, "The event was organized to attract the attention of the Government of Assam as well as the Government of India and other international organizations to promote sign language and provide the rights from which the Deaf and mute community were being deprived."

Expressing confidence in the support received, particularly from Assam's leadership, Borah outlined plans to present a memorandum advocating for the introduction of 'Assamese Sign Language' and the 'Assamese Dictionary of Sign Language.' Additionally, proposals included establishing a university dedicated to the higher education of deaf and mute students.

"In context to Assam, our Chief Minister of Assam and Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Govt of Assam had done a lot for the specially-abled individuals," Borah asserted.

The Assam Book of Records (ABR), serving as a platform to showcase hidden talent in Assam and the Northeast, commended this remarkable achievement. Registered under trust, ABR also works towards protecting endangered folklore. The event not only achieved a record but also propelled a broader vision for the empowerment and inclusion of the deaf and mute community in Assam.