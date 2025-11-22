Assam: 10,200 suspected Yaba tablets seized in major raid in South Salmara-Mankachar

A police team from the Kalapani Outpost (OP) recovered more than 10,000 suspected Yaba tablets during an operation conducted on Saturday, November 22, in the South Salmara-Mankachar district.



The raid was carried out at the residence of Barasha Mollah, son of Niyan Mollah, located in Nandia village under the jurisdiction of Mankachar Police Station. Officials said the house was identified based on credible inputs indicating possible storage of illegal narcotics.



During the search, police recovered 51 plastic packets, each containing an estimated 200 suspected YABA tablets, bringing the total seizure to approximately 10,200 tablets. The operation was conducted in the presence of independent witnesses to ensure transparency.



Authorities confirmed that the entire process strictly adhered to the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) guidelines. A detailed panchnama was prepared, and all proceedings—including the search and seizure—were captured through videography and photography.



Statements from seizure witnesses, local witnesses, and the accused individual were recorded under Section 180 of the BNSS. Police officials said further legal action would be taken upon completion of all formalities as per due process of law.

