Acting on specific intelligence, authorities intercepted a truck at Sriguri under the jurisdiction of Badarpur Police Station, leading to the recovery of 105 cartons of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).

The consignment, reportedly en-route to Mizoram, was halted as part of a targeted operation aimed at curbing the illegal transportation of alcohol.

Officials are investigating the origin and intended recipients of the seized goods, with further actions underway.

Earlier, the Cachar police arrested an individual and seized 1,20,000 Yaba tablets valued at Rs 36 crore during a special operation in Silchar on December 2. Acting on credible intelligence, authorities intercepted two vehicles and discovered 12 packets of the contraband.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commended the efforts of the police in their ongoing fight against drugs. Sharing the development on X, he stated, "Acting on credible intelligence, @cacharpolice conducted a special operation in Silchar today, intercepting two vehicles and apprehending an individual. The search led to the recovery of 12 packets containing 1,20,000 Yaba tablets, valued at ₹36 crore. Kudos to @assampolice for their relentless dedication to the #AssamAgainstDrugs campaign!"



Also read: Assam police seizes Yaba tablets worth Rs 36 crore in Silchar, one arrested