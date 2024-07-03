As many as 11 animals have drowned due to flooding in Kaziranga National Park in Assam, primarily hog deer, while efforts continue to rescue and safeguard others amidst rising waters.

An official report confirmed that amidst the ongoing floods, forty-two hog deer, two otters, two sambars, and a Scops owl have been successfully rescued from the deluge. The situation remains dire with 173 out of 233 forest department camps in the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division now submerged, highlighting the severity of the flooding.

In specific areas such as Agoratoli, central, Bagori, Burapahar, and Bokakhat ranges within the park, numerous camps have been inundated, forcing the evacuation of nine camps to date. These camps serve as vital bases for forest personnel engaged in safeguarding the park's diverse flora and fauna through regular patrolling.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken proactive steps, including directing authorities to regulate vehicular traffic on NH 715 passing through the park, ensuring minimal disturbance to wildlife amidst the challenging conditions.

In response to the floodwaters, prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been enforced, restricting vehicular movement on NH 715 to safeguard both wildlife and travelers.

Experts underscored the ecological importance of floods for Kaziranga's ecosystem, noting that the overflow of the Brahmaputra River rejuvenates grasslands and flushes out unwanted vegetation, essential for sustaining the park's biodiversity.

(Inputs from PTI)