11 child laborers were rescued from Guwahati's Maligaon and Pandu areas on October 10. Jalukbari police station Officer in charge Ritujyoti Nath speaking to India Today NE, revealed the details of the rescue operation.

The children, aged between 10 and 13, had been brought to Guwahati under the pretext of participating in a fair in Maligaon but were instead made to work in various establishments, hailing from districts beyond Guwahati.

Nath explained that a labor inspector provided the rescued children with temporary accommodation. The operation was carried out based on credible information and was a joint effort involving the District Task Force and Jalukbari Police.

The child laborers were found working in commercial establishments for meager wages.

This recent rescue operation comes on the heels of a similar incident in July, when another child laborer was rescued from a residential house in Ghoramara, Guwahati. Acting on a complaint from the victim's mother, Child Line and Basistha police conducted an operation in the Ghoramara area, liberating a minor from the clutches of illegal child labor practices.