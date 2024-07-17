In a significant operation, the Government Railway Police (GRP) conducted a night raid on the Gomati Nagar Weekly Express, leading to the seizure of 11 gold biscuits and 81 foreign currency notes. The raid took place in New Bongaigaon, a strategic move by the authorities to curb smuggling activities.

During the operation, two individuals were apprehended. The suspects have been identified as Kundan Kumar Jaiswal and Channi, both hailing from Uttar Pradesh. The police revealed that the gold was intercepted based on intelligence reports while the suspects were in the process of supplying it.

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Authorities have confirmed that the crackdown on illegal activities will continue, with ongoing efforts to track and arrest those involved in smuggling operations. The successful raid underscores the GRP's commitment to maintaining law and order on the railways.