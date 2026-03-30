Assam: 11 including children fall ill after allegedly consuming wild mushrooms in Sadiya

Eleven including children, were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Sadiya after consuming wild mushrooms, officials said on Monday, March 30.



All the affected individuals are residents of Rukmini Deuri village in Sadiya. The patients include both adults and minors, ranging from 2 years to 60 years of age.



The list of those affected is as follows: Sumbari Deuri (60), Abhijit Deuri (45), Ujjwal Deuri (4), Niranjan Deuri (2), Mamoni Deuri (30), Kujay Deuri (56), Mitali Deuri (55), Radhika Deuri (12), Nani Deuri (35), Manjit Deuri (19), and Projesh Deuri (20).



Hospital authorities confirmed that all patients are receiving medical care and are under observation. No fatalities have been reported so far, and their conditions are being monitored closely.



Local health officials have urged villagers to exercise caution when consuming wild mushrooms, highlighting the risks associated with poisonous varieties.