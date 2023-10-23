In a major victory in the war against drugs, 1.1 kilograms of suspected heroin have been seized by police in Assam's Karimganj district.

Based on actionable intelligence, police conducted a raid on a vehicle coming in from a neighbouring state and seized 1.1 kilograms of suspected heroin. The vehicle which was coming in from the neighbouring state was intercepted after which a thorough search was conducted.

During the search, 81 soap cases containing 1.1 kg of suspected heroin was seized by the police. Along with the drugs, two persons have been apprehended on the spot.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media platform X and congratulated Karimganj Police for the success.