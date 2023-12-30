Assam Police in Biswanath suspended over 11 licenses and 4 registration certificates over various traffic violations.

Continuing its efforts for responsible driving and adherence to traffic rules and regulations, Biswanath Police on December 29, suspended11 driving licenses out of 13 numbers of licenses and 2 others for not being found in the system as well as in office record for suspension.

On the other hand, 6 registration certificates, four numbers of DC have been suspended and 2 numbers of RC for suspension due to pending of fitness certificate issue.

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