Dhanvi Agarwal, a talented class VI student from Budding Buds Senior Secondary School in Tinsukia, has made headlines by setting a world record for the fastest recitation of Durga Devi Stotram. On March 9, the 11-year-old Dhanvi Agarwal registered herself in the prestigious International Book of Records (World Records of Excellence) by reciting the entire Durga Devi Stotram in an incredible time of 5 minutes and 39 seconds.

Dhanvi, the daughter of Megha Agarwal and Varish Agarwal, and granddaughter of Ramesh Kumar Agarwal and Maina Devi, has brought immense pride to the people of Tinsukia district with her remarkable achievement. To celebrate her success, a felicitation ceremony was organized by Budding Buds Senior Secondary School, where Dhanvi was congratulated and wished a bright future.

Earlier on 13 January, Angarag Borkakoti, a class 10 student of Tinsukia Kendriya Vidyalaya, has been selected for the prestigious "Young Scientist Programme" YUVIKA, which is organized by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The program aims to impart basic knowledge of space technology, space science, and space applications to the younger generation to arouse their interest in space activities. A total of 350 students from across the country have been selected for the program, and Angarag Borkakoti is one of them.