Nearly 1,100 cadres belonging to eight Adivasi rebel groups are set to officially lay down their arms and ammunition on July 6. The arms-laying ceremony, which will be attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, marks a crucial milestone as these groups had signed a peace agreement with the central and state government in September last year.

The Adivasi rebel groups that will be participating in the arms surrender ceremony include All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA), ANNLA (FG), Birsa Commando Force (BCF), BCF (BT), Santhal Tiger Force, Adivasi Cobra Militant of Assam (ACMA), ACMA (FC), and Adivasi People’s Army (APA). These groups have been on a ceasefire since 2016, and their decision to lay down arms signifies their commitment to peace and the democratic process.

The arms-laying ceremony will follow an oath-taking ceremony for the office bearers of the Adivasi Welfare and Development Council. This council has been formed as part of the peace agreement to ensure rapid and targeted development of tea gardens, as well as measures for the rehabilitation, resettlement, and welfare of the armed cadres and tea garden workers.

In 2020, 1,615 cadres from all four factions of the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) laid down their arms in the presence of the then Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

According to the terms of the peace agreement, the armed Adivasi groups have committed to renouncing violence, adhering to the rule of law, and actively participating in the democratic process. In return, the central and state governments have pledged to address their political, economic, social, and educational aspirations and demands.

The Assam government has provided financial assistance to 6,740 cadres from different militant organizations who have given up arms and joined the mainstream. Additionally, over 3,000 former militants have received skill training in various fields, including agriculture and business, through the State Institute of Panchayat and Rural Development (SIPRD).