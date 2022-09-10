Continuing with its crackdown on drugs in the state, Assam Police ramped up their efforts to recover yet another major drug consignment from Karimganj.

A total of 1108 kg of Ganja (Marijuana) hidden inside a truck, was intercepted and seized by the Karimganj Police during a routine check.

The accused truck driver has been apprehended and further investigation is underway.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister lauded Assam Police by saying, “#AssamAgainstDrugs In another major recovery, @karimganjpolice has seized 1108 kg Ganja hidden inside a truck coming from a neighbouring state. The accused driver has been apprehended in the process. Commendable. Keep it up @assampolice @DGPAssamPolice"

The Assam Police have been working round the clock to curb the illegal drug trading and peddling in the state besides activating the rudder across the neighbouring states paving safe passages for the consignments to enter Assam market.