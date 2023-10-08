Five Adivasi extremist groups, along with three factions, formally laid down their arms on October 8 in a ceremonial function held at the International Auditorium, Srimanta Shankardev Kalakshetra, Guwahati. The ceremony witnessed the surrender of 1,182 cadres.

The five Adivasi extremist organizations involved in the disarmament process are the Adivasi Cobra Military of Assam (ACMA), AANLA (All Adivasi National Liberation Army), and Bircha Commando Force (BCF), each with their respective factional groups, along with the Adivasi Peoples' Army (APA) and the Santhal Tiger Force (STF).

During the ceremony, a total of 304 sophisticated arms and 1,460 rounds of ammunition, including AK series rifles, .303 rifles, SLRs, Carbines, G3 Rifles, Insas Rifles, LMGs, pistols, semi-automatic rifles, grenades, IEDs, RDX, and TNT, were surrendered by these groups.

These Adivasi extremist organizations initially surrendered to the government on January 24, 2012, and subsequently signed an agreement for Suspension of Operation (SoO) on October 4, 2016. Over the years, numerous rounds of talks were held between these groups and the government, culminating in the signing of the historic Adivasi Accord on September 15, 2022, between these groups and the Governments of India and Assam.

As part of the Adivasi Accord's provisions, the Government of Assam established a 16-member Adivasi Welfare and Development Council on May 22, 2023. The oath-taking ceremony for the council members took place on July 6, 2023, in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Chief Minister distributed fixed deposit certificates worth Rs. 4 lakhs each to the 1,182 individuals who had laid down their arms.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to the microblogging site 'X' to share the successful reintegration of insurgents in Assam. He said that since May 2021, a total of 7,229 insurgents have returned to the mainstream, inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister Sarma expressed his government's commitment to their rehabilitation by investing Rs 305 crore in their reintegration process. The government also distributed benefits worth Rs 47 crore today to 1,181 surrendered cadres from various Adivasi groups.



The ceremony, organized by the Home Department of the Government of Assam and the Special Branch of Assam Police, began with a warm welcome by Dr. Ravi Kota, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Home & Political Department.Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, accompanied by senior officials from the Government of Assam and members of the Adivasi Welfare and Development Council.