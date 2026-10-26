Local residents intercepted a Bolero pickup van carrying 12 cattle at Phulguri in Raha, Assam, while it was travelling towards Guwahati along the national highway, on suspicion of illegal cattle transportation.

According to initial reports, the vehicle was travelling without a number plate. Residents stopped the pickup van and allegedly assaulted the driver and his assistant before handing them over to the Raha Police.

The driver was identified as Dildar Hussain, while his assistant was identified as Asadul Islam.

The 12 cattle were found inside the vehicle, which was reportedly transporting them towards Guwahati. However, the circumstances surrounding the transportation, including the source of the cattle and the legality of their movement, have not yet been established.

Raha Police took custody of the two men and the vehicle following the incident. Further details regarding the investigation and any legal action against the men were not immediately available.

The incident comes amid concerns over suspected illegal cattle transportation in Assam. The allegations in this case are yet to be established through a police investigation.