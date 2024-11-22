In a landmark judgment, the competent court handling the infamous 2021 Doctor Assault case in Udali, Hojai district, has pronounced 12 accused persons guilty.

The court has sentenced them to imprisonment of up to 10 years, marking a significant milestone in the pursuit of justice.

Earlier in 2021, a 56-page charge-sheet was filed in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Hojai against 36 accused in the doctor assault case that took place in central Assam's Hojai district, about 170 km from Guwahati.

Dr Seuj Senapati and a few other medical staff were assaulted by a mob following the death of a Covid-19 positive patient at the Udali Covid care centre under the Lanka police station in the district.

Dr Senapati, who was beaten black and blue, was later shifted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for better treatment.

The Hojai superintendent of police, Barun Purkayastha, said the charge-sheet was filed within 29 days of the incident.



Also Read: Assam court awards life sentence to 14 accused in 2021 murder case in Mankachar

"Out of the 36 accused, three are minors," he added. He said that the accused have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Disaster Management Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPP) and Assam Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to property) Act.

The case, which had shocked the entire state and sparked widespread outrage, involved the brutal assault of a doctor at a COVID Care Center in Udali.

The investigation and prosecution teams have been lauded for their diligent efforts in ensuring that the accused were brought to justice.

Taking to his X handle, Assam DGP wrote, "In the infamous Doctor Assault case of Udali - Hojai of 2021, the competent court has pronounced 12 accused persons guilty and awarded Imprisonment upto 10 Years. Compliments to entire investigation and prosecution team."

The trial process meticulously examined the evidence, and the court's verdict has been widely appreciated for its decisive stance against such heinous acts.

The judgment serves as a stern warning against violence towards healthcare professionals and underscores the importance of respecting those who serve on the frontlines in times of crisis.