Assam: 12 wheeler truck stolen from Dhubri-Kachugaon road, owner alleges organized theft nexus

A 12-wheeler Tata commercial truck was allegedly stolen from the Dhubri-Kachugaon road during the early hours of Saturday, May 16, prompting fresh concerns over rising incidents of vehicle theft and criminal activity in the district.

The vehicle, bearing registration number AS-17C-5523, belongs to Priyanka Das, wife of Subrasankar Das, residents of Pyarimohan Lane near RK Mission in Dhubri.

According to the family, the truck driver had parked the heavy vehicle near the Vangarpar Samshan Mandir on Friday evening before returning to his nearby residence for the night. The theft came to light early Saturday morning when the driver reportedly found the parking area empty.

Subrasankar Das said the driver immediately informed him after discovering that the vehicle was missing.

Following the incident, the owners approached the Dhubri Sadar Police Station and lodged a formal complaint regarding the theft.

Das alleged that an organized gang involved in commercial vehicle thefts is operating in and around Dhubri. He also stated that the GPS tracking system installed in the truck was not functioning at the time of the incident.

The latest theft has intensified public concern over a reported rise in burglaries and theft-related incidents across Dhubri town in recent months. Residents have repeatedly urged police authorities to strengthen night patrolling and intensify action against criminal groups operating in the area.

Police officials at Dhubri Sadar Police Station have initiated an investigation into the incident and are examining nearby surveillance footage and other available leads. However, no major breakthrough had been reported till the time of filing this report.