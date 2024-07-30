A 12-year-old schoolboy was kidnapped in Sadiya, Tinsukia district, Assam on July 22, sparking fears in the local community.

Rohit Bahadur Chhetri, son of Nar Bahadur Chhetri from Chunpora Udaipur village, was abducted while returning home from school.

The kidnappers contacted the family by phone, demanding a ransom of Rs 25 lakh for the child's safe return. They threatened to kill the boy if the family failed to pay the demanded sum.

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the abduction.