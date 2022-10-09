A shocking incident from Assam’s Bongaigaon has shaken the very core of humanity after a child was brutally beaten up by a member of the village panchayat on suspicion of stealing.

The video of the child being beaten up while his hands tied up to a post has gone viral, drawing condemnation from all quarters as this Talibani-style punishment meted out to a 12-year-old boy has shocked all in the region.

The incident has been reported from Dalanibil village in Jogighopa in the Bongaigaon district.

The matter came to light when the video of the boy being thrashed mercilessly while his hands were tied to a post, went viral on social media. The Dalanibil village panchayat member identified as Omar Ali along with a group of people beat up the boy after suspecting him of stealing.

Following the incident, netizens have demanded strict action against the village panchayat member Omar Ali for causing harm to a minor child merely based on suspicion.

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