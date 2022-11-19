On the occasion of the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Barphukan, the Assam government is set to build a 125-foot bronze statue of Lachit Barphukan at his memorial in Hollongapar, Jorhat.

Notably, the statue will be built at a cost of Rs 175 crore which is said to be Assam's glorious tribute to the legendary General whose heroics had saved the state from falling into Mughal hands.

It is to be mentioned here that, the Assam government is also released the trailer of the documentary on Lachit Barphukhan.

Further, the first screening of the documentary on Lachit Barphukhan will be shown on 23-25 November at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Earlier Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 17 appealed to the people of the state to light up earthen lamps at their homes on the occasion of Lachit Diwas on November 24.

Addressing media persons at Assam House here after emerging from a review meeting on preparations for the upcoming 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Lachit Barphukan, Chief Minister Sarma urged the people of the state to lit earthen lamps in their homes coinciding with the 400 birth anniversary of the great warrior on Lachit Diwas on November 24.

Chief Minister said that the celebrations will begin in Assam on November 18 and in the national capital from November 23 to 25.

CM Sarma disclosed that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate the exhibition on November 23 with Union Home Minister Amit Shah gracing the occasion as chief guest on November 24 and Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in the valedictory function on November 25.

Further, a book on Lachit Barphukan will be released and a documentary on the great warrior will also be screened at Vigyan Bhawan.