In the state governments drive against child marriage, Dhubri Police on February 3 apprehended as many as 132 persons including Kazi's who were involved in child marriage.

It is to be noted that, 24 persons were apprehended at Dhubri Sadar police station along with 17 people at Gauripur, 26 at Golakganj, 6 at Agomani, 32 at Bilasipara, 3 at Sapatgram, 9 at Chapar and 9 at Tamarhat police station.

A total number of 136 people have been apprehended so far in Dhubri district including few Kazi's and guardians of the victims.

In a tweet, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 2 informed that 4004 cases of child marriage have been registered in the state and posted a list where it has been enlisted that out of the 36 district of the state, Dhubri district has the highest numbers of cases, which is 370.

Meanwhile, most of the persons in the district welcomed the step. Manzur Rahman, a Advocate in Dhubri said, "This is a remarkable step by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The root cause of all the evils in the society, specially in Dhubri district is Child Marriage. Be it illeteracy or malnutrition or high infant mortality rate, child marriage is the root cause".

He further added that the practice of child marriage is prevalent not only amongst poor or uneducated families but also amongst financially stable and educated families, "Child Marriage is deeply rooted in the society, which is needed to uprooted immediately only then the society could prosper in true sense".

Speaking with India Today NE, Dhubri SP Aparna Natarajan said that, "We request the people to co-operate in this drive and if any body has any information regarding child marriage, they are requested to inform the same to the nearest police station".

It has also been informed that the practice is mainly prevalant in the Char and rural areas of the district.