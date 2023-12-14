The Department of School Education in Assam has officially declared the rechristening of 1,281 Madrasa Education (ME) madrasas to ME Schools. The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) spearheaded the conversion of these government and provincialized madrasas, ushering them into the realm of regular schools.

State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu took to the microblogging site X on December 13, sharing crucial details about the transformation. In a post, he highlighted the consequential shift, stating, "Consequent to the conversion of all Govt and Provincialized Madrasa’s into general schools under SEBA, the Department of School Education Assam has changed the names of 1281 ME Madrasas into ME School by a notification today. Here is the link for the list of schools."

Earlier in the year, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had expressed his intent to close all madrasas, the Islamic religious schools, in the state. The renaming of these educational institutions is a concrete step toward realizing this vision, aligning with the government's commitment to shaping a more integrated and inclusive educational landscape.