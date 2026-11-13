The Nagaon Inspector of Schools has directed 88 educational institutions in the district to lodge police complaints within the next three days over the alleged admission of 1,288 students to Classes 11 and 12 using fake certificates and mark sheets.

The directive was issued by Nagaon Inspector of Schools Narmada Chetia on Friday afternoon, following instructions from the Assam State School Education Board. The institutions have also been asked to file complaints against the alleged racket and the middlemen involved in facilitating the admissions.

According to the information revealed by the Education Department, a total of 1,288 students were allegedly admitted using fake academic documents across 88 educational institutions in Nagaon during the 2025-26 and 2026-27 academic sessions.

The matter came to light after the Assam State School Education Board brought the issue to the attention of the Education Department. Education Minister Ranoj Pegu had earlier stated that the Assam Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had been entrusted with investigating the alleged admission racket.

The minister had also said that a case would be registered with the CID to investigate the use of fake certificates and mark sheets for admissions to Classes 11 and 12.

Following the development, the Nagaon Inspector of Schools' office issued instructions to the heads of all 88 institutions to approach their respective police stations and initiate legal proceedings within three days.

The alleged irregularities have raised concerns over the involvement of an organised network facilitating admissions through forged academic documents. Local residents have called for strict action against those involved.

The list of institutions named in the directive includes Dr. SRK Senior Secondary School, with 152 alleged fake admissions; Kachua Senior Secondary School, with 113; West Kaliabor Senior Secondary School, with 80; Chandrakanta Kalita Memorial Public Senior Secondary School, with 79; and National Senior Secondary School, with 67.

The investigation is expected to examine the role of the institutions, the alleged intermediaries and others involved in the admission process.