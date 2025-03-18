In a decisive move against illegal infiltration, authorities deported 13 Bangladeshi nationals through the Sutarkandi Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Assam.

The deportees have been identified as Abdul Hamid, Sabuj Hussain, Abul Hassan, Sanju, Md. Hussain, Hossain Sardar, Siam Ali, Nizam Uddin, Sopon Mia, Rifat Hossain Azad, Faruk Hossen, Md. Bappi Bepari, and Chandan Hussein Jewel.



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Officials confirmed that the deportation was carried out in strict adherence to legal protocols, reinforcing Assam’s firm stand on tackling illegal immigration.

Security forces remain vigilant to prevent further unlawful entries, ensuring the integrity of border management.

This latest action underscores the government’s commitment to addressing cross-border infiltration and maintaining national security.