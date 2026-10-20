Police in Assam’s South Salmara-Mankachar district detained 13 Bangladeshi nationals and an Indian citizen in the Kuchnimara area near the India-Bangladesh border on Monday night, October 19, while the group was allegedly attempting to cross into Bangladesh.

The group comprises six men, five women and two minors, all identified as Bangladeshi nationals. They were intercepted by Mankachar police while reportedly attempting to cross the international border through the Kuchnimara stretch.

Preliminary information suggests that the Bangladeshi nationals had been living and working as labourers in different parts of India for an extended period and were heading back to their home country when they were intercepted.

The Indian citizen detained along with them has been identified as Moksedur Rahman. The circumstances under which he was accompanying the group, and whether he had any role in their attempted movement across the border, remain unclear.

All 14 individuals are currently in the custody of Mankachar police. The police have not issued an official statement on the incident so far.

Further details are expected to emerge after the authorities question those detained and establish the circumstances surrounding their movement towards the international border.