In a concerted effort to combat child labor, the Basistha Police Station, in collaboration with the Child Protection Unit, conducted a comprehensive operation in various areas of Guwahati, including Bhetapara and Beltola. Raids were carried out at multiple locations, targeting establishments suspected of employing underage workers.

During the operation, a total of 13 child laborers were rescued from workplaces such as garages, shops, and washing centers. These children, who should have been in school, were found engaged in laborious activities, highlighting the persistence of child labor issues in the city.

Ankit Saikia, a member of the district-level task force, revealed, "We received information about child labor happening in certain areas under Basistha Police Station. With the assistance of the police and various NGOs like Child Friendly Guwahati, we conducted an operation today. We have rescued approximately 11 children who were working in places like garages, car washing centers, and small construction sites. Today, our focus was on rescuing children from establishments rather than homes. We will now proceed to question the rescued children and then file a formal FIR."

Following the rescue operation, authorities are now set to question the rescued children to gather further information about their circumstances. Additionally, cases have been registered against the firms found employing underage workers, signaling a strict stance against those exploiting vulnerable children for labor.

This drive against child labor underscores the ongoing efforts to safeguard the rights and well-being of children in Guwahati.