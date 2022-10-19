Forest officials in Cachar, Assam rescued 13 exotic animals, caged in three boxes in a tea garden in the wee hours of the morning on October 19.

The animals suspected to have been smuggled includes Moor macaques and guenon.

Speaking to the media, Cachar divisional forest officer (DFO) Tejas Mariswami said that the animals were not native to India, so they must have been smuggled from across the border.

The forest official who rescued them said that locals initially found them in the Derby tea garden and informed the forest department.

As per sources, there were four boxes of which one was empty. A total of 13 primates were collected caged in three different boxes from the tea garden manager’s bungalow. The primates are now being transported to the Guwahati zoo.

Over 140 different smuggled animals were rescued in Mizoram last week. In the past, Assam police officers have detained a number of traffickers and saved rescued rare creatures, including birds and reptiles.

Notably, along with the seized animals, 3 persons identified as Lalremruata (38), Tinkhuma (38) and E.Lalmuanpuia (29) were arrested.

The police officials also seized three vehicles- 2 Bolero and 1 Scorpio from the spot.

The rescued wild animals include – 30 tortoises, 2 monkeys, 2 Marmoset monkeys, 22 Pythons, 18 Sumatran Water Monitor, 55 crocodiles (hatchlings), 4 Flame power birds, 4 Servel cats, and one Albino Wallaby.

The rescued animals were handed over to Custom Preventive Force, Champhai while further investigation is on.

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