Laharighat police arrested 13 gamblers from Setuaikhaiti in Laharighat on yesterday night.

As per information, Laharighat police and Morigaon police have jointly seized Rs 61,000 in cash and several items used in gambling from their possession . A special branch of Morigaon police and Laharighat police jointly raided and arrested the gamblers from an area of gambling.

The arrested gamblers are identifies as Anwar Hussain, Saif Uddin, Harjat Ali, Kashem Ali, Zakir Hussain, Shahjahan, Majibur Rahman, Shahidul Islam, Ajit Ali, Abdul Salam, Bahrul Islam, Zameen Hussain and Ahidul Islam.

It may be recalled that the long-held gamblers had been operating gambling worth lakhs of rupees in the area of Laharighat. Gamblers have long been wreaking havoc among the youth of the Laharighat through illegal gambling.

It is alleged that in parallel with gambling, many offenders are illegally carrying the business of liquor (Sulai) and teer in Garam Bazar, Tangaguri area of Laharighat.

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