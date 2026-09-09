Assam: 13 suspected trafficking victims rescued at New Bongaigaon station

The Government Railway Police (GRP) at New Bongaigaon rescued 13 people, including four women, six men and three children, who were allegedly being trafficked to another State, police said.

The group was allegedly being transported from Arunachal Pradesh to an undisclosed destination outside the State by train. Acting on information received at night, GRP personnel intercepted the group at New Bongaigaon Junction and rescued all 13 persons.

The rescued individuals have been identified as Rashmita Muria, Anita Munda, Anita Munda, Pinky Rath, Rohit Rath, Deben Karmakar, Ramu Nayak, Sanjay Nayak, Dhano Nayak, Bikram Chautal, Mantu Munda, Debeswar Munda and Ajit Nayak.

The group had travelled from Arunachal Pradesh on the Tinsukia-Tambaram Express and was allegedly being taken outside the State.

The rescued persons were subsequently taken into the custody of the authorities for further verification and assistance.

Namsai Police in Arunachal Pradesh have taken up the investigation to ascertain the circumstances under which the 13 people were being transported and whether a human trafficking network was involved.