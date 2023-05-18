In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old girl was subjected to a heinous crime as she was allegedly gang-raped by four youths inside a moving car in the Kokrajhar district of Assam.

The distressing incident unfolded on the evening of May 16 when the four accused forcibly took the young girl inside their vehicle while it was moving along National Highway 31C. In a horrifying act, they proceeded to rape her during the drive.

Police wasted no time in responding to the incident, promptly apprehending all four suspects involved in the crime. The accused individuals have been placed under arrest.

Earlier on April 7, nine individuals were arrested for their involvement in the gang rape of a woman in Assam's Hajo town. The victim's family filed a complaint, revealing that she had been lured with false promises of employment, only to be subjected to a brutal sexual assault inside a car.

Superintendent of Police for Kamrup district, Hitesh Chandra Roy, provided a statement on the matter, stating, "We acted promptly after receiving the complaint. We have arrested the main accused, Altaf, who happens to be a cab driver from Baksa. All eight of his accomplices involved in this heinous crime have also been taken into custody."

As part of their investigation, the police seized the vehicle in which the horrifying incident took place, gathering crucial evidence to support the victim's case.