Assam: 13-year-old Janmoy Rajbongshi from Nalbari smashes 430 runs in U-13 cricket match

A young cricketing sensation has emerged from Nalbari, Assam, and he’s taken the cricketing world by storm. Janmoy Rajbongshi, a 13-year-old Class 7 student, has created history by scoring an astounding 430 runs off just 141 balls, smashing 42 sixes and 31 fours in an under-13 club-level match.

The record-breaking innings took place during the 1st Bipul Bharali CCD Challengers U-13 Cricket Tournament at the Deochotal Ground, near Deepor Beel in Guwahati. Representing Nalbari Gordon Cricket Academy, Janmoy unleashed his fury on the bowlers of Rhineland Club, Guwahati, in a match that has now become the talk of Assam.

Starting his innings in explosive fashion, Janmoy brought up his century in only 31 balls, reached 200 in 66 balls, 300 in 98, and crossed the 400-run mark in just 131 balls. His innings came at a crucial time—his team was struggling at 130/4, but the young batter single-handedly turned the tide with breathtaking strokeplay.

Thanks to his brilliance, Nalbari Gordon Cricket Academy posted a mammoth 567 runs in 35 overs. In response, Rhineland Club crumbled under pressure, bundled out for just 36 runs in 9 overs. None of their batters reached double digits, and six players were run out in the chaos that followed.

Janmoy hails from Alliya (Bongaon) village in Nalbari district. He is the younger son of Niranjan Rajbongshi, a local businessman, and Madhavi Rajbongshi. A student of Bapuji Primary School, Nalbari, Janmoy is being trained by coaches Maheshwar Haloi and Manoj Kumar Bayan of Barpeta.

His extraordinary feat has ignited celebrations across Nalbari and Assam. While the state is already rejoicing over Riyan Parag’s selection to the Indian national team, Janmoy’s incredible knock has brought fresh pride and excitement to Assam’s cricketing circles. Social media platforms are flooded with praise and admiration for the young star.

This innings is not just a personal milestone for Janmoy—it is a reminder of the immense cricketing potential that lies hidden in Assam’s small towns and villages. If nurtured well, Janmoy Rajbongshi could very well become the next big name in Indian cricket.