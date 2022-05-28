A thirteen-year-old girl named Jupitora Das, daughter of Sriram Das and Priyalta Das from Tamulpur is suffering from a serious illness from last December.

The abdomen of her body is largely swollen.

She was treated at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital but was unable to cure.

Due to the lack of money, the family could not do her further treatment.

The family has appealed the Government of Assam for help.

They have also seeking help from the public if anyone wants to donate for her treatment...

The details are: Assam Gramin Vikash Bank, Padma Das Account No. 7085026012149 and IFSC Code UTBIORRBAGB.