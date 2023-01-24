Just a day after the Assam government decided to launch a massive drive against child marriage across the state, a case of a tragic death of a teenage girl who was raped and forced to give birth to a child came to the fore.

As per reports, a 13-year-old girl died at Barpeta Medical College Hospital on January 24 while undergoing treatment.

The deceased teenage mother hails from Bhuskhuli village under Rangsai police station in Goalpara district.

The girl, who was raped seven months ago, gave birth to a son at Goalpara civil hospital on January 22, night.

Also Read: Assam government to launch massive drive against child marriage, Dhubri district registers 50 per cent cases

The infant, however, died shortly after birth.

On the other hand, the teenage girl was admitted to Barpeta Medical College Hospital for better treatment as her health also deteriorated but could not take the pain while undergoing treatment.

According to her family members, the 13-year-old was raped seven months ago.

The teenager was raped with intimidation by a 40-year-old man named Jug Sangma while she was on her way to her friend's house.

It is to be mentioned here that, the family members of the victim alleged that the incident was reported due to out of fear after the accused threatened to kill the girl if the family disclose the incident.

The tragic death of the teenage girl, who was raped and finally embraced premature motherhood, has triggered a sharp reaction in the Rangsai area of Goalpara over her tragic death while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the family has lodged an FIR against the rapist Jug Sangma at Rangsai police station in Goalpara but the police are yet to arrest the said person.