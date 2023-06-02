With the enthusiastic support of the employees and students from many departments, the 135 Ecological Task Force launched the World Environment Month programme on the revered campus of Bodoland University on June 2.

The day's auspicious activities were started by Honourable Vice Chancellor Professor Laishram Ladu Singh with a Ceremonial Plantation of 108 trees around the Girls Hostel Complex and the University Guest House.

In keeping with the year's theme of "Beat Plastic Pollution," around 50 students, including National Service Scheme volunteers, marched alongside the military to clear the university grounds of trashed plastic wrappers, drink bottles, and other plastic garbage.

The employees, students, and members of the 135 Ecological Task Force made a commitment to support the government's future Go Green efforts in full.

The celebration came to an end with an inspirational speech from the Honourable Vice Chancellor, who encouraged the students to take action for sustainable development and maintain a clean and green campus.