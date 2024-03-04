A team of Special Task Force of Assam Police intercepted a bus in Amingaon, Guwahati and seized 139.5 grams of suspected heroin concealed in soap boxes.

The team led by Inspector Kapil Pathak intercepted a bus at Amingaon after receiving a tip-off on drug trafficking. Upon checking, two suspected were apprehended with the consignment of suspected heroin.

The apprehended persons have been taken into custody for further interrogation on the seized items and further linkages.

In a successful operation, led by Assam Police and Assam Rifles in Cachar district, 126 grams of brown sugar were seized.

The team apprehended a 21-year-old man during the search operation and seized 10 soap cases containing a total of 126 grams of brown sugar.

After observing all formalities the NDPS items were seized, and arrested the accused person. Further legal action is being initiated against the arrested person to ascertain further linkages.

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