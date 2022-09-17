The Assam police on September 17, 2022 morning seized one Bolero Pick Up car laden with 14 cattle heads and apprehended one person in Guwahati.

The arrested person has been identified as Nijamuddin of Rupohihat.

The Bolero Pick Up car bears the registration number AS01 GC 9532.

Notably, the Bolero pick up van was travelling from Nagaon to Byrnihat in Meghalaya along with the 14 smuggled cattle.

The Guwahati police tweeted, “An EGPD team from Jorabat OP of Basistha PS intercepted one Bolero Pick Up (AS01 GC 9532) at Link Road, early morning today, while it was trying to smuggle 14 cattle from Nagaon into Byrnihat. One Nijamuddin of Rupohihat was arrested for further legal action.”