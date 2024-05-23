In a controversial and unprecedented move, 14 families from the Medhipara area in Mangoldoi, Assam, have been excluded from participating in any social activities. The decision was made after these families attended an event of a different religious sect, specifically Sankari.

The Medhipara society has enforced the ban, preventing these families from taking part in significant local festivities such as Holi and Bihu, which are crucial to the cultural fabric of the community.

The affected families are now seeking intervention from the local administration, hoping for a resolution to what they describe as a discriminatory and unjust action.

According to the victims, their participation in the Sankari event was an exercise of their religious freedom, and they argue that the society's decision to ostracize them is a violation of their fundamental rights.

Local authorities have yet to respond officially to the requests for intervention. However, the situation has sparked considerable debate within the community and beyond, highlighting tensions around religious practices and social inclusivity in the region.