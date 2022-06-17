TAMULPUR: 14 families are stranded in Nagrijuli, Tamulpur district's Bornadi river. Since last night, almost 70 individuals, including children from 14 households, have been stuck.

These are the people whose houses were flooded as a result of the road collapse. To save the casualties, SDRF and NDRF troops arrived in Nagrijuli. Jalen Daimary, a Tamulpur MLA, and Dharmanarayan Das, a BTC executive member, also arrived on the scene.

The cause of the road collapse, according to BTC executive member Dharmnarayan Das, is illegal river mining and rock sand on the river.

Yesterday, a group of youngsters from Assam’s Tamulpur district had a close shave today after they got trapped in the chest of the Bornadi river while fishing.

In a similar incident, an unfortunate man from Assam’s Tamulpur district tragically drowned after he went fishing amid the heavy downpour in the state. The deceased, identified as 60-year-old Islam Ali, was a resident of Bahbari village in Kumarikata.